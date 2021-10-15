Fmr LLC Has $227.20 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Fmr LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,007,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,047 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 1.43% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $227,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $116.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.88. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $85.78 and a 52-week high of $119.63.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.