Electronic Systems Technology (OTCMKTS:ELST) Trading Down 20.9%

Electronic Systems Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELST) shares were down 20.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 11.20 and a quick ratio of 8.40.

Electronic Systems Technology (OTCMKTS:ELST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter. Electronic Systems Technology had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 8.93%.

Electronic Systems Technology, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of digital data radio transceivers. It offers industrial wireless products which delivers communication links between computer networks, network enabled devices, and mobile devices without cable. Its products include ethernet and serial radios, ESTeem Edge Access+, Virtual Schoolhouse Suite, long range wireless network camera and video monitoring solutions, and real time spectrum analyzer.

