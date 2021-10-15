HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Geron (NASDAQ:GERN)

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 392.96% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Geron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Geron in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of Geron stock opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average of $1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $455.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.13. Geron has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $2.36.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 49.12% and a negative net margin of 25,083.58%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Geron will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GERN. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Geron during the second quarter valued at approximately $969,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Geron by 76.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 167,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 72,571 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Geron by 31.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 113,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 27,337 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Geron by 52,808.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 41,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 41,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Geron by 128.6% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 120,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 67,836 shares during the last quarter. 40.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

