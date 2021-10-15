Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) PT Raised to $188.00 at Oppenheimer

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $179.00 to $188.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.25% from the stock’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $6.17 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $26.74 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Odeon Capital Group raised Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.10.

Shares of COF stock opened at $166.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $70.78 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $3,307,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $35,434,610.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 305,524 shares of company stock valued at $49,663,550 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COF. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 193.7% in the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 10,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 6,782 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 1,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

