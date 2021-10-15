Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) PT Raised to $188.00 at Oppenheimer

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $179.00 to $188.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.25% from the stock’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $6.17 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $26.74 EPS.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Odeon Capital Group raised Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.10.
Shares of COF stock opened at $166.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $70.78 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95.
In other news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $3,307,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $35,434,610.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 305,524 shares of company stock valued at $49,663,550 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COF. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 193.7% in the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 10,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 6,782 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 1,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.
About Capital One Financial
Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.
