Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) to “Hold”

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quotient Technology Inc. provides digital promotion and media platform which connects brands, retailers and consumers. It offers digital coupons, including coupon codes and media and advertising through its platform which includes Web, mobile and social channels as well as consumer packaged goods companies, retailers and publishers. Quotient Technology Inc., formerly known as Coupons.com, is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

QUOT has been the topic of several other research reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Quotient Technology in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Quotient Technology from $8.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Quotient Technology from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Quotient Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Quotient Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.80.

Shares of Quotient Technology stock opened at $6.22 on Wednesday. Quotient Technology has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $17.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.61. The firm has a market cap of $585.38 million, a PE ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $123.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.17 million. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 11.96% and a negative return on equity of 24.05%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quotient Technology will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Quotient Technology news, Director Andrew J. Gessow acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $54,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,216 shares of company stock worth $128,766. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 747.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,651 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. 86.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

