HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Earns Underweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of HUYA from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Get HUYA alerts:

Shares of HUYA stock opened at $9.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.66 and its 200 day moving average is $13.92. HUYA has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $36.33.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. HUYA had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 8.80%. HUYA’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HUYA will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in HUYA by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,410,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,787,000 after acquiring an additional 265,016 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of HUYA by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,232,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171,274 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HUYA by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,794,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272,209 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of HUYA by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,796,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,001,000 after purchasing an additional 341,842 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of HUYA by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,369,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,630,000 after purchasing an additional 617,287 shares during the period. 33.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HUYA

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Featured Article: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.