Lazard Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,166 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BOX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the first quarter valued at about $272,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in BOX by 22.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC purchased a new position in BOX during the first quarter worth about $3,334,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in BOX during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in BOX by 124.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 263,527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,797,000 after purchasing an additional 145,968 shares in the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $26.11 on Friday. Box, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $27.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -113.52 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.05.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $214.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.01 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities raised shares of BOX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of BOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 14,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $383,689.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total transaction of $377,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,197,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,139,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,889 shares of company stock worth $1,496,090 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

