Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $109,000 Position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 47.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,703,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,241,000 after buying an additional 267,785 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 0.6% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,488,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,078,000 after buying an additional 14,854 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 17.2% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,430,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,132,000 after buying an additional 356,832 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 6.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 691,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,410,000 after buying an additional 43,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 11.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 590,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,369,000 after buying an additional 62,878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $19.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.22. The company has a market cap of $742.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.65 and a 1 year high of $23.22.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $331.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.21 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 3.20%. Cross Country Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,100 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $201,091.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Trunfio sold 17,000 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $331,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,640 shares of company stock valued at $1,318,986. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on CCRN shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Benchmark upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.