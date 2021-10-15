Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Axonics were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Axonics by 28.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,985,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,306,000 after acquiring an additional 657,425 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Axonics by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,595,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,450,000 after buying an additional 64,602 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in Axonics by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,730,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,729,000 after buying an additional 274,197 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Axonics by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,505,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,193,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Axonics by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,018,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,004,000 after buying an additional 82,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO John Woock sold 8,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $630,945.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.11, for a total value of $3,855,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,443 shares of company stock valued at $6,161,445 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AXNX stock opened at $64.54 on Friday. Axonics, Inc. has a one year low of $41.13 and a one year high of $79.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -38.19 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.64.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.10). Axonics had a negative net margin of 45.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $45.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AXNX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Axonics from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Axonics from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axonics in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Axonics in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Axonics from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.56.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

