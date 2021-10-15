Lazard Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 129.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 501.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $215,858.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLG opened at $74.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.38. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $40.47 and a 52-week high of $85.65. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.63.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $184.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.52 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 5.84%. SL Green Realty’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SL Green Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.30.

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

