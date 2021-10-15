Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 4,562 Shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,562 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 133.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 13,347 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 14.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,285,000 after buying an additional 125,628 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 5.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 240,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 12,344 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 25.7% in the second quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 175,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 35,750 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 34.3% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 37,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 9,472 shares during the period.

Shares of ISD stock opened at $16.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.36 and its 200 day moving average is $16.18. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc has a twelve month low of $13.41 and a twelve month high of $16.66.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

