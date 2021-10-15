Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 776 Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 732.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3,470.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Harvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.45.

BHVN opened at $134.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.78 and a 200-day moving average of $104.80. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $62.57 and a fifty-two week high of $151.51.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $92.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.85 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 858.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.55) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -11.73 EPS for the current year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

