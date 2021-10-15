AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 122.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 265.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 140.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 28.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVB opened at $232.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.38 and a 1 year high of $233.48. The company has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $225.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.69.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 10.04%. On average, research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.19%.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.60, for a total value of $457,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.52, for a total transaction of $97,775.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,253 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,588 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.94.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

