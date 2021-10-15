Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,509 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BWA. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new position in BorgWarner in the second quarter worth $536,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 583.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,135 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 54,752 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 14.3% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 13.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,499 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 10.2% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 135,975 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,600,000 after acquiring an additional 12,634 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BWA opened at $47.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.09 and a 200 day moving average of $47.43. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.30 and a 52-week high of $55.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.57.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

