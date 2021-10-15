Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $118,000 Stock Position in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avid Bioservices were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 282,700.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices in the second quarter valued at about $129,000. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 2,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $62,322.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 22,596 shares of company stock valued at $565,129 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CDMO. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of Avid Bioservices stock opened at $24.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 310.29 and a beta of 2.19. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a one year low of $6.99 and a one year high of $28.36.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $30.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avid Bioservices Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

