Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Vimeo in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in Vimeo in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Vimeo in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in Vimeo in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vimeo in the second quarter valued at about $89,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS VMEOV opened at $52.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.08. Vimeo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.08 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

