AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) by 40.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medallia were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Medallia in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medallia in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Medallia by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Medallia by 1,623.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Medallia in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

MDLA stock opened at $33.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Medallia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $48.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -26.74 and a beta of 1.45.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Medallia had a negative net margin of 37.34% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. The firm had revenue of $144.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Medallia’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.36, for a total transaction of $2,352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 230,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,239,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Borge Hald sold 8,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $281,786.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,532,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,418,461.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 521,600 shares of company stock valued at $17,385,862 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th. Citigroup lowered Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BTIG Research lowered Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.60 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Medallia to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Medallia, Inc engages in the provision of customer experience management software. Its products include surveys, CX profiles, CX journeys, action intelligence, and alerts and reporting. The firm also offers CX professionals, EX professionals, account management, contact centers, location-based operations, and research and insights solutions.

