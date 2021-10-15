AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,231 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 42.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPR. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new stake in EPR Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,925,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,092,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,884,000 after purchasing an additional 480,945 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 313.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 426,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,849,000 after purchasing an additional 322,899 shares in the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in EPR Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,629,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 234,840 shares in the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup raised EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

EPR Properties stock opened at $53.16 on Friday. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $21.26 and a 12 month high of $56.07. The company has a current ratio of 9.35, a quick ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.30. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.66, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.85.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $125.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. EPR Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.73%.

EPR Properties Profile

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

