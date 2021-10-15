AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $435,000 Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 80.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,484 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 34,631 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 990.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,797,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,020,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265,956 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 342.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,226,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818,377 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,011,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $359,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,161 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,444,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,897 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,246.7% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 942,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,295,000 after purchasing an additional 872,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $56.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $33.19 and a 52-week high of $56.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.21. The stock has a market cap of $48.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BK shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Argus raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.75 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.46.

The Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

