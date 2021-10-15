AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 1,027 Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Encore Capital Group by 19.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the first quarter worth about $146,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Encore Capital Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the second quarter worth about $225,000.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $51.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.39 and a 200 day moving average of $45.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.58. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.21 and a 12 month high of $51.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $427.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.92 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 25.16%. Encore Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encore Capital Group Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.