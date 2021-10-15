AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 5,532 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 60.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,532 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Datadog by 311.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,768,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,467,000 after buying an additional 8,154,019 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Datadog by 4.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,755,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,071,000 after buying an additional 305,119 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in Datadog by 36.8% in the first quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,357,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,475,000 after buying an additional 1,441,510 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Datadog by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,474,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,903,000 after buying an additional 42,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Datadog by 12.3% during the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,452,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,067,000 after purchasing an additional 486,305 shares in the last quarter. 58.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 365,442 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.15, for a total transaction of $48,293,160.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 538,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,194,358.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 16,256 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total transaction of $1,799,214.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,384,595 shares of company stock valued at $322,392,920 in the last ninety days. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $153.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -902.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.27. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.73 and a fifty-two week high of $159.92.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.44 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on Datadog from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Datadog from $138.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Datadog from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.38.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

