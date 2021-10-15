Insider Selling: Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CFO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.31, for a total transaction of $396,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Mitch C. Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 9th, Mitch C. Hill sold 5,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $410,000.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Mitch C. Hill sold 5,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.16, for a total transaction of $475,800.00.

Shares of NARI opened at $83.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.56 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.07. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.66 and a 12-month high of $127.42.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $63.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.64 million. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business’s revenue was up 149.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Research analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 84.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 8,613 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the first quarter worth about $61,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 85.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,100,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,763,000 after buying an additional 507,832 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 40.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 4,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 11.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 112,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,028,000 after buying an additional 11,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inari Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

