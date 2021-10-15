Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 10,000 Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,193,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,841,000 after purchasing an additional 186,371 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 554,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,585,000 after buying an additional 73,894 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,246,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,420,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 111.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,319,000 after buying an additional 48,048 shares in the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AIT opened at $96.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.87. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.61 and a 52 week high of $107.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.49.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.61 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AIT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Industrial Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.60.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

