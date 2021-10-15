Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $70.37 Million Stock Holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 673,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,597 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $70,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Papa John’s International during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 193.9% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 207,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,677,000 after buying an additional 136,943 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,401,000 after buying an additional 11,943 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 21,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 7,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PZZA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded Papa John’s International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Wedbush increased their price target on Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Papa John’s International from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

PZZA stock opened at $125.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -147.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.12 and a 1 year high of $132.37.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $515.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.90 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 43.92% and a net margin of 4.82%. On average, equities analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

In other Papa John’s International news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $78,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,112. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

