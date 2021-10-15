Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires New Stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 27,400 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CATY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 2.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 442.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 6,407 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,269,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,765,000 after acquiring an additional 212,265 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,409,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,459,000 after acquiring an additional 93,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $41.49 on Friday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.12 and a 52 week high of $45.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.51.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $160.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.05 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 39.05% and a return on equity of 11.47%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.21%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CATY. Truist Securities raised their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Truist raised their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cathay General Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 20,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $794,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

