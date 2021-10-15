Wells Fargo & Company Trims QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Target Price to $138.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $138.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $225.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a hold rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $167.35.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $128.66 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $121.05 and a one year high of $167.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.23 and its 200 day moving average is $137.61. The company has a market capitalization of $145.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. The company had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,513,000. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 11,075 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,120 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 534,938 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $70,928,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

