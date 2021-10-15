Truist Trims MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Target Price to $31.00

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) had its target price dropped by analysts at Truist from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.56% from the stock’s current price.
MD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MEDNAX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.
Shares of NYSE MD opened at $26.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.43 and its 200-day moving average is $29.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.18. MEDNAX has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $35.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.
In other news, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $284,647.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $3,333,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,069 shares of company stock worth $3,655,028 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in MEDNAX by 71.2% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 1,207.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the second quarter worth about $81,000.
About MEDNAX
MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.
