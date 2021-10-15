Truist Trims MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Target Price to $31.00

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) had its target price dropped by analysts at Truist from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.56% from the stock’s current price.

MD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MEDNAX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE MD opened at $26.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.43 and its 200-day moving average is $29.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.18. MEDNAX has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $35.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.12 million. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 12.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that MEDNAX will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $284,647.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $3,333,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,069 shares of company stock worth $3,655,028 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in MEDNAX by 71.2% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 1,207.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the second quarter worth about $81,000.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

