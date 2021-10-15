Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.63.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTDR. Truist Securities raised their price target on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. MKM Partners raised Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Matador Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.69 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other Matador Resources news, COO Craig N. Adams acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $25,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $84,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $138,700 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

MTDR stock opened at $41.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.93 and a beta of 4.80. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $44.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.57.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.35. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $357.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 468.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

