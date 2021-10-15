Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $74.70 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) to report sales of $74.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Despegar.com’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $73.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $76.40 million. Despegar.com reported sales of $11.74 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 536.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Despegar.com will report full-year sales of $292.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $278.20 million to $306.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $559.83 million, with estimates ranging from $552.60 million to $567.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Despegar.com.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.11). Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 140.97% and a negative net margin of 76.05%. The company had revenue of $63.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.40 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DESP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 22.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 1,557.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 8,565 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Despegar.com during the first quarter worth about $172,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Despegar.com during the second quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Despegar.com during the second quarter worth about $197,000. Institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Despegar.com stock opened at $13.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $916.19 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Despegar.com has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $17.66.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

