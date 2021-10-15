Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.45% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Selecta Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which develops targeted immunotherapies and vaccines. Its product pipelineincludes gene therapy, food allergy, malaria; SEL-212, which is a therapeutic enzyme indicated for refractory gout; SEL-070, which is indicated for smoking cessation and relapse prevention; SEL-701, which is indicated for the treatment of human papillomavirus associated cancer and SEL-212 consists of SVP-Rapamycin co-administered with pegsiticase, its pegylated uricase. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. is based in Watertown, United States. “

SELB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.32.

SELB opened at $4.34 on Wednesday. Selecta Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.44 million, a PE ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.23 and its 200 day moving average is $4.03.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $19.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.83 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy C. Barabe purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 190,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,052. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SELB. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 12,325 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 110,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 91,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 25,135 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 277.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 938,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 689,560 shares during the period. 45.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

