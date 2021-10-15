HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $26.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $35.00. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RVNC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

Shares of RVNC opened at $22.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.43. Revance Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $33.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.07. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.06% and a negative net margin of 644.56%. The company had revenue of $18.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.68 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics will post -4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 54,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $1,633,219.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,398,066.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $50,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,753 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,071 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,043,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,490,000 after acquiring an additional 609,745 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,612,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,082,000 after acquiring an additional 69,654 shares during the period. Palo Alto Investors LP boosted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 3,201,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,492,000 after acquiring an additional 528,553 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,545,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,200,000 after acquiring an additional 383,730 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,436,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,576,000 after acquiring an additional 85,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

