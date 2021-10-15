Morgan Stanley Cuts Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $571.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $606.00 to $571.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a buy rating and a $763.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $831.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $691.76.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $555.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $627.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $561.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $441.00 and a 1-year high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.81 by $16.99. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 51.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.03, for a total transaction of $130,006,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.12, for a total transaction of $577,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,410,090.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 304,558 shares of company stock valued at $194,944,747. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 169.8% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $576,743,000 after purchasing an additional 767,152 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 938,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $524,015,000 after purchasing an additional 282,535 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $112,501,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 755,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $357,414,000 after purchasing an additional 190,230 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $105,396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

