Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 25,264 Shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,750,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,264 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of HomeStreet worth $71,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in HomeStreet by 288.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 22,944 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in HomeStreet in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in HomeStreet by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,301,000 after buying an additional 163,254 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in HomeStreet by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in HomeStreet by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 221,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,778,000 after buying an additional 16,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of HomeStreet stock opened at $42.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $887.32 million, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.00. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.12 and a 12 month high of $52.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.26.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $86.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.18 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 29.10%. Analysts predict that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is 25.97%.

In other news, CFO John Michel purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.75 per share, with a total value of $302,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Irvine Smith purchased 10,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.46 per share, for a total transaction of $389,099.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

