Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 42,873 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 523,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,873 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.86% of Polaris worth $71,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Polaris by 144.9% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Polaris during the second quarter worth $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Polaris by 25.0% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in Polaris during the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Polaris by 45.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $128.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.86. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.68 and a 1 year high of $147.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.53. Polaris had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 65.96%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PII shares. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Longbow Research cut shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.69.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

