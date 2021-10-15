The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,832 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,439 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 47.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 15,348 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,887 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 150.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently commented on BBBY. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.92.

BBBY stock opened at $14.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.64 and a 200 day moving average of $26.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.92 and a 52 week high of $53.90.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

