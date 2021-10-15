iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 141,335 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,411,324 shares.The stock last traded at $28.67 and had previously closed at $28.71.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.68.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,161,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,074,000 after buying an additional 189,865 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,615,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,948,000 after buying an additional 55,723 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 71.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,417,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,935,000 after buying an additional 589,593 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,173,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,194,000 after acquiring an additional 136,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 251.0% in the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,115,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,964,000 after acquiring an additional 798,000 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

