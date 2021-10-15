The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 8,978 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 56.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,978 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 224.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. 76.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

In other Sprout Social news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 3,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.94, for a total value of $344,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.56, for a total transaction of $2,737,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 178,645 shares of company stock worth $20,237,256. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SPT stock opened at $125.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -272.72 and a beta of 1.07. Sprout Social, Inc. has a one year low of $41.23 and a one year high of $145.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.30.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $44.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.08 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SPT shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $100.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.50.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.