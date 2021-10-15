Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 45,964 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 263,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 45,964 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.50% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $72,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 170.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 77,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,174,000 after purchasing an additional 48,607 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 12.9% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 190,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,896,000 after buying an additional 21,805 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 13.0% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 25.4% in the first quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 9,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,277,000 after buying an additional 7,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.78, for a total transaction of $291,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 7,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total value of $1,901,349.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 285,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,955,435.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $5,735,446. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $337.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $276.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $336.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.58.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $305.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 120.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.10 and a twelve month high of $377.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.67.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.49. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

