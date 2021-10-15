SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter worth about $219,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.1% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 22,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.5% in the second quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 154,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,583,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 7.0% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,991,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $165,555,000 after buying an additional 196,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 255.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 37,093 shares in the last quarter. 52.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BIP opened at $57.06 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a one year low of $42.29 and a one year high of $58.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.58 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.05.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.22). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 582.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BIP shares. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $60.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.91.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

