SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WST. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 96.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,340,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $561,131,000 after buying an additional 1,149,862 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,013,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,412,576,000 after purchasing an additional 388,798 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 633,172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $227,372,000 after purchasing an additional 193,020 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,604,412 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,730,743,000 after purchasing an additional 136,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 9,386.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 137,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,680,000 after acquiring an additional 135,822 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Shares of WST opened at $407.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a PE ratio of 59.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $438.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $376.41. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.85 and a fifty-two week high of $475.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.55 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 28.58%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total value of $4,456,470.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Featured Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.