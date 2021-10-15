Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Surgalign Holdings Inc. is a surgical implant company. Surgalign Holdings Inc., formerly known as RTI Surgical Holdings Inc., is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Surgalign from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Surgalign from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Surgalign from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Surgalign from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.21.

Shares of NASDAQ SRGA opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. Surgalign has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $3.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average of $1.46.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $24.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.53 million. Surgalign had a negative return on equity of 81.31% and a negative net margin of 8.55%. On average, analysts predict that Surgalign will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Surgalign news, CEO Terry M. Rich bought 702,956 shares of Surgalign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $653,749.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,396,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,130.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani bought 55,000 shares of Surgalign stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $52,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 238,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,735.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 788,056 shares of company stock valued at $735,790 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRGA. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Surgalign in the second quarter worth $27,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Surgalign in the first quarter worth $29,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Surgalign in the first quarter worth $29,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Surgalign in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Surgalign in the first quarter worth $38,000. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Surgalign Company Profile

Surgalign Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing biologic metal and synthetic implants. Its products portfolio include cervical fixation, The Streamline (TL) fixation, motion preservation, orthobiologics, cervical inter-body fusion, TL IBF, and SI joint fusion.

