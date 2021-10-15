Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Melius

Melius upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PH. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $337.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $343.40.

Shares of PH stock opened at $294.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $37.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77. Parker-Hannifin has a 12 month low of $200.03 and a 12 month high of $324.68.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 27.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PH. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 255.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

