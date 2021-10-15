Robert W. Baird Lowers Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) to Neutral

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) was downgraded by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $165.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $220.00. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SWKS. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.09.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $160.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $174.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.85. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Skyworks Solutions has a 52 week low of $134.28 and a 52 week high of $204.00. The company has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 29.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,860,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,901,214.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,128.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,534 shares of company stock valued at $8,912,599 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,079,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 12.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,631,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $696,304,000 after acquiring an additional 406,414 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 34.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,547,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $296,742,000 after acquiring an additional 397,426 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 119.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 715,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $130,798,000 after acquiring an additional 389,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 40.4% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 777,712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $142,695,000 after buying an additional 223,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

