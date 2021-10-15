TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TransMedics Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company. It is engaged in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients. The company offers Organ Care System, an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology which addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation. TransMedics Inc. is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TMDX. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.00.

TransMedics Group stock opened at $27.89 on Tuesday. TransMedics Group has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $49.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.43 million, a PE ratio of -25.35 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 8.09.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 100.14% and a negative return on equity of 29.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 million. On average, analysts forecast that TransMedics Group will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $53,726.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,301 shares of company stock valued at $596,291 over the last ninety days. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in TransMedics Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,143,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,484,000 after acquiring an additional 242,764 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,903,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,975,000 after buying an additional 334,620 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,519,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,404,000 after buying an additional 550,627 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,513,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,234,000 after buying an additional 11,194 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,228,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,772,000 after buying an additional 15,783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

