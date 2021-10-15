OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OFS Capital Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is engaged in providing capital to North American middle market companies. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments in asset classes including senior secured, unitranche, second-lien and mezzanine loans. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on OFS. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on OFS Capital in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a market perform rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of OFS Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of OFS Capital from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

OFS Capital stock opened at $10.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.41 and a 200-day moving average of $9.75. OFS Capital has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $145.42 million, a P/E ratio of 2.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.88.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. OFS Capital had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 125.91%. The company had revenue of $11.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.65 million. Equities analysts anticipate that OFS Capital will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. This is an increase from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.35%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OFS. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 542.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 14,581 shares in the last quarter. Western Standard LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 181.6% in the 1st quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 248,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 160,286 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OFS Capital in the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 49,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

About OFS Capital

OFS Capital Corporation, formerly OFS Capital, LLC (OFS Capital), is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments.

