Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers conduct unreserved public auctions every year at locations throughout North and Central America, Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa and the Middle East. The company is known for their innovative auction methods, attention to detail and their total commitment to the unreserved auction. The confidence this gives their customers has enabled Ritchie Bros. to become one of the largest industrial auctioneer in the world. “

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RBA. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James set a $63.00 price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.43.

RBA opened at $66.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.07, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.18. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1-year low of $50.61 and a 1-year high of $78.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.40.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $396.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.80 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 18.95%. On average, research analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.52%.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $120,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 7,250 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $456,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,445 shares of company stock worth $1,701,154. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBA. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 218.9% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,388,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,870 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the first quarter worth $96,380,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 13.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,160,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $711,986,000 after buying an additional 1,413,936 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 464.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,101,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,467,000 after buying an additional 906,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 35.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,193,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,982,000 after buying an additional 579,320 shares during the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.