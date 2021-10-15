Insider Buying: Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Director Purchases $278,750.00 in Stock

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Director Peter J. Bensen acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.75 per share, with a total value of $278,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $57.96 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.18 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 58.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.52%.

LW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,773,273 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $465,672,000 after acquiring an additional 102,478 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,085,099 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $410,164,000 after acquiring an additional 37,603 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,671,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,475 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,470,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $279,928,000 after acquiring an additional 351,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,674,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $207,225,000 after acquiring an additional 47,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

