The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Beauty Health Company is a beauty health company. Its flagship brand HydraFacial is a non-invasive and approachable beauty health platform and ecosystem with a powerful community of estheticians, consumers and partners, bridging medical and consumer retail to democratize and personalize skin care solutions for the masses. The Beauty Health Company, formerly known as Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in CHICAGO, Utah. “

Get The Beauty Health alerts:

SKIN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of The Beauty Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The Beauty Health from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Cowen began coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Shares of SKIN stock opened at $26.31 on Wednesday. The Beauty Health has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $28.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.76.

The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $66.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that The Beauty Health will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Beauty Health in the second quarter worth $4,200,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in The Beauty Health in the second quarter worth $826,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The Beauty Health in the second quarter worth $100,000,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in The Beauty Health in the second quarter worth $308,817,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health during the second quarter worth $289,000. Institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

The Beauty Health Company Profile

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Beauty Health (SKIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.