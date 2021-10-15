ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ShotSpotter, Inc. is involved in designing and delivering gunfire alert and analysis solutions. The Company’s product consists of ShotSpotter Flex, ShotSpotter SiteSecure and SecureCampus. It operates primarily in United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and South Africa. ShotSpotter, Inc. is headquartered in California, USA. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital raised their target price on ShotSpotter from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of ShotSpotter in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ShotSpotter in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ShotSpotter currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SSTI opened at $38.17 on Wednesday. ShotSpotter has a 12-month low of $28.23 and a 12-month high of $53.97. The company has a market cap of $445.75 million, a P/E ratio of 1,908.50, a P/E/G ratio of 39.22 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.80.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $14.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.84 million. ShotSpotter had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 2.92%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ShotSpotter will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ShotSpotter news, CFO Alan R. Stewart bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.48 per share, with a total value of $137,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 437 shares of company stock worth $16,102 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSTI. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 27.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of ShotSpotter during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of ShotSpotter during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ShotSpotter during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 14.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ShotSpotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides gunshot detection solutions. It helps law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate, and respond to gun violence. The firm offers solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model to customers around the world. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

