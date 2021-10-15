Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Insider Lynn C. Martin Sells 2,500 Shares

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $312,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ICE stock opened at $128.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.73. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.41 and a 1 year high of $129.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.28.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. As a group, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.30.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

